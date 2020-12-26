EL CENTRO — Una mujer quien ha sido acusada por causar lesiones traumáticas a una persona fue arrestada por la policía local.
De acuerdo a registros policiales, el arresto ocurrió minutos después de las 5 de la tarde de este viernes 25 de diciembre en el 221 de Avenida Ross poniente.
La sospechosa fue identificada como Gabriela Cabrera.
La mujer, de unos 20 años de edad, vestia sueter ligero color blanco con negro y pantalon negro.
Tras ubicar a la mujer, las autoridades ingresaron a la detenida en la Cárcel del Condado.
