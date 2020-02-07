MEXICALI — Tres mujeres fueron asesinadas la tarde de este viernes en la Colonia Pueblo Nuevo, cerca de la Garita Oeste.
De acuerdo a reportes periodísticos, el asesinato se registró en Calle Guanajuato y Calle Salina Cruz.
Una persona llegó al sitio a bordo de una motocicleta para disparar contra las víctimas.
La motocicleta fue hallada a cuadras del lugar de los hechos.
En el incidente una menor de edad resultó herida, pero se encuentra fuera de peligro.
