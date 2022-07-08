WINTERHAVEN — Las autoridades están buscando a un sospechoso en el aparente tiroteo fatal de un hombre mayor en una residencia de este poblado registrada el martes por la mañana, informó la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El fallecido fue identificado como Barton Golding, de 63 años, de Winterhaven.
Los agentes respondieron al lugar de los hechos alrededor de las 9:30 de la mañana a la cuadra 1700 de Camino Escuela San Pasqual para investigar un reporte sobre un hombre sangrando afuera de una residencia.
Los oficiales encontraron a Golding aparentemente con heridas de bala.
Los paramédicos que llegaron intentaron medidas para salvar vidas pero no tuvieron éxito y Golding fue declarado muerto en el lugar.
El sospechoso huyó del área antes de que llegaran las autoridades.
Los agentes entrevistaron a los testigos y reunieron pruebas, pero el sargento del alguacil, Murad Masad, se negó a revelar más información.
