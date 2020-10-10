EL CENTRO — De acuerdo a reportes policiales, joven de 17 años del Centro Betty Jo McNeece, ubicado en el Camino McCabe, ingirió 10 píldoras de Xanax el jueves por la noche, indican registros radiales del condado.
El personal informó el incidente al 911 a las 11:57 de la noche, indican registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Según el personal, el menor vomitó unos cinco minutos antes de que se hiciera la llamada al 911.
El menor estaba consciente y respiraba una vez que llegó el personal del Departamento de Bomberos del Condado Imperial de la Estación 2 de Heber.
El personal de los bomberos dio tratamiento al menor en el lugar y abandonó el sitio a la 1:34 de la madrugada del viernes.
Los auxiliares del alguacil también respondieron a la escena y pasaron unas horas investigando el incidente.
