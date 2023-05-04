Un individuo fue arrestado por agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza por presunto contrabando de personas.
Gregory Bovino, jefe del Sector El Centro, informó en Twitter este miércoles que los agentes intentaron detener al sospechoso al encender la sirena y las luces.
Sin embargo, el sospechoso intentó escapar.
Los oficiales tuvieron que utilizar diversas herramientas para detener al presunto contrabandista.
“Imprudentemente puso las vidas que estaba contrabandeando, así como las vidas de otros automovilistas en la carretera en peligro”, escribió el jefe del sector en la red social.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.