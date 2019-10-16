HOLTVILLE — Una niña de 11 años se encuentra en recuperación tras las lesiones leves que sufrió después de ser atropellada por un vehículo el lunes por la tarde, dijo la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Según los informes, la niña intentaba cruzar la calle a pie a las 4:35 de la tarde frente al Parque Holt, cerca de Avenida Holt y Calle Sexta, cuando fue golpeada.
El conductor del vehículo permaneció en la escena y cooperó con las autoridades.
La niña fue trasladada al Centro Médico Regional El Centro para recibir tratamiento.
Según los informes, la niña sufrió una fractura en la muñeca izquierda, así como algunos rasguños y hematomas leves.
La joven se estaba recuperando en el hospital en buenas condiciones, informó el Sargento del Alguacil, Roy Patterson.
