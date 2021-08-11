EL CENTRO — El conductor de un vehículo atropelló a un menor quien circulaba en una bicicleta la mañana de este martes 10 de agosto.
El incidente se registro a las 7:37 de la mañana en la esquina de Calle 10 y Avenida Holt.
Según indican registros policiacos, el menor sufría sangrado en la cabeza, pero estaba consciente.
El menor, de 15 años, circulaba por la parte errónea de la calle.
El adolescente quedó a disposición de su madre.
El conductor, quien circulaba en una camioneta deportiva, color azul, permaneció en el lugar tras el accidente frente a una escuela.
El vehículo registró daños menores en la parte frontal y en el vidrio frontal.
