EL CENTRO — Un menor de edad fue atropellado por el conductor de un vehículo en una tienda ubicada al sur de El Centro.
El incidente fue reportado a las autoridades a las 6:41 de la tarde de este domingo 15 de mayo en Avenida Wake.
De acuerdo a los reportes, en el lugar de los hechos se registró a un menor de dos a tres años con una lesión en la pierna.
Al lugar fue desplegada una ambulancia de la empresa AMR.
Según las autoridades, el menor corrió hacia la cinta asfáltica y luego fue atropellado por el conductor de un Toyota 4Runner, color rojo.
El menor fue enviado al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro con heridas en la pierna derecha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.