EL CENTRO — Un menor fue hospitalizado a las 7:35 de la mañana del lunes 16 de septiembre después de ser atropellado por un vehículo cerca de calle Octava y avenida Hamilton, según los registros de la policía de El Centro.
Según los informes, el menor se encontraba consciente después de la colisión y fue transportado en ambulancia al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro, donde había una ambulancia aérea en espera para posiblemente transportar al menor herido.
Sobre el incidente no se dieron a conocer mayores detalles.
