IMPERIAL — El Sector El Centro (ELC) de la Patrulla Fronteriza ha registrado un aumento en las incautaciones de narcóticos peligrosos en el último mes en comparación con el año fiscal pasado.
Desde el pasado 1 de octubre, los agentes del Sector han reportado un aumento del 93 por ciento en fentanilo y un aumento del 19 por ciento en las incautaciones de metanfetamina.
Tan solo en las últimas tres semanas, la corporación ha incautado 411.59 libras de metanfetamina con un valor estimado de 772 mil 831 dólares y 32.48 libras de fentanilo con un valor estimado de 891 mil 480 dólares.
Estas importantes incautaciones han tenido lugar en los puntos de control de inmigración y en la frontera en Calexico, informó la agencia.
Durante el año fiscal 2020 que dio inicio en octubre pasado, los elementos federales han incautado 50.28 libras de cocaína, 107.04 libras de marihuana, mil 641.9 libras de metanfetamina, 5.35 libras de heroína y 60.18 libras de fentanilo.
