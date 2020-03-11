CALEXICO — El Distrito Escolar Unificado de Calexico informó que durante el resto de la habrá presencia adicional de policías y agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza que vigilarán las zonas alrededor la Escuela Preparatoria de Calexico.
La vigilancia adicional se debe a los recientes problemas de seguridad en las escuelas preparatorias de Southwest and Central High en El Centro.
“Nos gustaría ser proactivos y cautelosos para garantizar que nuestros estudiantes continúen seguros”, indicaron brevemente de manera conjunta Carlos Gonzales, Superintendente del Distrito y Gonzalo Gerardo, Jefe del Departamento del Policía de Calexico.
