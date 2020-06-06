Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 91F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 96F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.