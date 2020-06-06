EL CENTRO — Un pasajero de un camión de tránsito fue obligado a dejar la unidad debido a que se negó a usar cubrebocas.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 7:47 de la tarde del jueves 4 de junio en la parada de la tienda Costco, ubicada en el 2020 de Avenida Imperial.
Según los reportes, el individuo se encontraba intoxicado con alguna sustancia.
Ademas, el pasajero se negaba a usar cubrebocas, según denunció una persona.
La policía informó que el individuo, quien fue identificado como Raúl Guardado, recibió su dinero de vuelta y fue retirado del camión.
