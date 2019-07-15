SALTON CITY — Una persona resultó herida luego de recibir un disparo con arma de fuego en el muslo.
El incidente se registró a las 11:20 de la noche en un domicilio ubicado cerca de la Avenida Quemado, indican registros del Alguacil.
Las autoridades no dieron a conocer mayores detalles sobre lo ocurrido.
