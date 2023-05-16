La banda californiana Black Eyed Peas se presentará el 20 de octubre en Mexicali.
La presentación forma parte del Elevation Mexico Tour 2023, que incluye conciertos en 10 ciudades, que también contempla Tijuana.
La parte mexicana de la gira, que llevará a la banda de Will.I.Am a Canadá y Europa, inicia el 30 de septiembre en Torreón, Coahuila, y termina el 21 de octubre en la capital de Jalisco.
En días recientes, la agrupación se presentó en la Aguascalientes dentro del Festival Tecate Emblema.
Algunos seguidores de la banda afirman en redes sociales que la agrupación no es la misma sin la cantante Fergie, quien abandonó el grupo hace unos años.
Los angelinos, que iniciaran su carrera como hip-hop alternativo y que actualmente son pop-rap, suman en su carrera múltiples éxitos como “I Gotta Feeling”, “Imma Be”, “Rock that Body” y “Where is the Love?”.
Actualmente promocionan su noveno álbum, titulado Elevation, lanzado en noviembre pasado.
