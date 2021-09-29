EL CENTRO — Los supervisores del Condado de Imperial adoptaron los planes de la subasta por la cual se busca rehabilitar un tramo del Camino Heber, entre el camino Barbara Word y el camino Anderholt.
El proyecto, de acuerdo a un documento oficial, tendrá un costo aproximado de 1.2 millones de dólares.
John Gay, director de Obras Públicas del Condado de Imperial, explicó que el proyecto incluye la pavimentación y el sellado de la cinta asfáltica, al igual que la colocación de concreto asfáltico, pintura y señalamientos.
El tramo cubre una extensión de 1.5 millas, agregó el funcionario.
Los fondos provendrán de diversas cuentas por lo que el Fondo General del Condado no se verá afectado.
