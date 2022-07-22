CALEXICO — El Departamento de Policía de Calexico está en busca de un conductor y su vehículo buscado por el robo de un remolque y equipo de construcción.
La agencia compartió imágenes del sospechoso y un vehículo en las redes sociales de la Asociación de Oficiales de Policía de Calexico el martes.
Si tiene alguna información sobre el caso, comuníquese con el Departamento de Policía de Calexico, al 760-768-2140, consulte el número de caso C22-08797.
