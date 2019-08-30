El remero de San Felipe, Alexis López, ha puesto a México en la Final “A” del Campeonato Mundial Senior de Remo en Austria, donde este viernes buscará la medalla de oro a partir de las 04:55 horas.
En Linz-Ottensheim 2019, Alexis López avanzó a la regata por las medallas al ganar el “heat” 2 de semifinales “A/B”, con un tiempo de 6:51.030, luego de remar en una distancia de 2 kilómetros, mientras que, en segundo lugar se ubicó el británico Samuel Mottram con 6:51.440 y en tercero el canadiense Aaron Lattimer con 6:52.720.
Con ello, México, Gran Bretaña y Canadá estarán en la Final “A”, junto a Italia, Australia y Hungría, quienes ocuparon las primeras tres posiciones en el “heat” 1 de semifinales.
El sanfeliepense Alexis López, quien se ha mantenido en ruta a las medallas, como primer lugar en cada unos de sus “heat”, en la fase de semifinales su tiempo de 6:51.030 sólo fue superado por el italiano Martino Goretti, quien cruzó la meta en 6:49.440.
Alexis López, medallista mundial de bronce y plata en Sub 23, además triple campeón mundial bajo techo, este viernes buscará la gloria en la categoría Senior en tierras austriacas.
