defraudador

CALEXICO — Autoridades locales solicitaron la colaboración de la comunidad para dar con el paradero de un individuo quien presuntamente ha cambiado varios cheques fraudulentos en negocios locales.

De acuerdo a la policía, el sospechoso ha sido captado en al menos un negocio con una playera de los Padres de San Diego, gorra beisbolera y lentes oscuros.

El sospechoso también lleva bigote.

En caso de contar con información que lleve al arresto del individuo, las autoridades solicitaron reportarlo al (760) 768-2140.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.