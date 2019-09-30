CALEXICO — Autoridades locales solicitaron la colaboración de la comunidad para dar con el paradero de un individuo quien presuntamente ha cambiado varios cheques fraudulentos en negocios locales.
De acuerdo a la policía, el sospechoso ha sido captado en al menos un negocio con una playera de los Padres de San Diego, gorra beisbolera y lentes oscuros.
El sospechoso también lleva bigote.
En caso de contar con información que lleve al arresto del individuo, las autoridades solicitaron reportarlo al (760) 768-2140.
