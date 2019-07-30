EL CENTRO — La Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial lanzó una búsqueda de un individuo presuntamente relacionado con la violación sexual de un menor.
La corporación solicitó a la comunidad reportar la ubicación de David García Tovar, de 45 años de edad.
El sospechoso pesa alrededor de 186 libras, mide 6 pies y una pulgada de estatura, además de contar con ojos y cabello color café.
Los residentes pueden denunciar el paradero del sospechoso al (442) 265-2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.