EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien presuntamente atacó a otra persona con un arma punzocortante es buscado por la Policía de El Centro.
La corporación informó que la agresión se registró el pasado domingo 22 de agosto en la cuadra 800 de Avenida Adams.
Según las autoridades, la víctima sufrió múltiples heridas.
El sospechoso, quien fue captado por cámaras de vigilancia, huyó a pie del lugar.
Las autoridades solicitaron la colaboración de la comunidad para dar con el paradero del sospechoso.
Los residentes pueden llamar al detective Adrian Chilpa al (760) 335-4662.
