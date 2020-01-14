Tres mexicanos buscan obtener una estatuilla dentro de la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar de este 2020.
El Instituto Mexicano de Cinematografía (Imcine) dio a conocer en Twitter que uno de los candidatos es Gastón Pavlovich, coproductor de “The Irishman”, dirigida por Martin Scorcese, que ha sido nominada, entre otras, a la categoría de Mejor Película.
“Suerte a @GastonPavlovich, quien ha sabido crearse un sitio en la industria cinematográfica del mundo”, anotó la institución.
Otros de los nominados al Premio de la Academia de Ciencias y Artes Cinematográficas son Rodrigo Prieto, por Mejor Fotografía en “The Irishman” y Mayes Rubeo, a Mejor Diseño de Vestuario por “Jojo Rabbit”.
“Felicidades, talento mexicano”, agregó el Imcine.
La premiación se llevará a cabo el próximo 9 de febrero y será transmitida por la cadena ABC.
