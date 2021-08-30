EL CENTRO — El Centro de Recursos LGBT del Valle Imperial busca voluntarios para el evento del Orgullo del Valle Imperial programado para el 9 de octubre.
Los voluntarios recibirán una camiseta Pride, al igual que comida, agua y bocadillos durante el evento, y una entrada a la fiesta posterior del Orgullo.
Los voluntarios deben asistir a una reunión virtual del Orgullo programada para las 6 de la tarde el 22 de septiembre y una sesión de capacitación virtual a las 6 de la tarde el 29 de septiembre.
Hay vacantes de comités para control de tráfico, seguridad, venta, operaciones de escenario, jardín de niños, jardín de cerveza, montaje y limpieza.
Inscríbase en un comité enviando un correo electrónico a Pride@ivlgbtcenter.com o llamando al (760) 592-4066.
