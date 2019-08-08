LIMA, Perú — El arquero mexicalense Luis “Abuelo” Álvarez buscará avanzar este viernes en el certamen individual por las medallas cuando se enfrente a Brian Maxwell de Canadá en la ronda de 16 en el campo de Villa María del Triunfo.
Por equipos, México llegó hasta semifinales, donde perdió ante Chile 6-0.
El equipo mexicano estuvo conformado por Álvarez, además de Ernesto Boardman (Coahuila/Nuevo León) y Ángel Alvarado (Michoacán).
Los chilenos Andrés Aguilar, Juan Painevil y Ricardo Soto, acertaron un total de 165 unidades contra 158 de México en el total frente a las pacas.
