EL CENTRO — Aunque no se han hecho anuncios formales, los jueces de la Corte Superior Jeffrey Jones y Poli Flores Jr. han dicho que ambos buscarán la reelección en 2022, dijo un funcionario de la corte.
Jones fue elegido por primera vez en 1996. Flores fue designado por el gobernador Arnold Schwarzenegger para ocupar un puesto vacante en 2009 y elegido posteriormente.
Flores actualmente maneja casos criminales. Tiene un título en derecho de la Universidad de California en el Colegio Hastings de Leyes.
Jones maneja los casos civiles. Tiene un título en derecho de la Facultad de Derecho de la Western State University.
