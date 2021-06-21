Cae armado presunto homicida en Mexicali

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 79F. W winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 79F. W winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Hot. High 108F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.