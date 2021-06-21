TIJUANA — El Secretario técnico estatal de la Mesa de Seguridad, Francisco Ramos Arce, informó que elementos de la Guardia Estatal de Seguridad e Investigación (GESI) aseguraron en un domicilio particular de Mexicali a un presunto homicida.
El detenido fue identificado como José “N”, quien contaba con una orden de aprehensión vigente por el delito de homicidio calificado con ventaja en grado de tentativa.
Al detenido se le incautó un fusil calibre 5.56; 52 cartuchos útiles y dos cargadores.
Ramos Arce dijo que el detenido quedó a disposición de la autoridad judicial competente.
Cae armado presunto homicida en Mexicali
