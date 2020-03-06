CALEXICO — Una mujer oriunda de Mexicali de 29 años fue arrestada la noche del miércoles 4 de marzo en Garita Oeste por presunta posesión de droga, indican registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
La sospechosa ha sido identificada como Mónica Soto, quien fue detenida a las 11 de la noche por agentes de Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional.
La mujer fue ingresada en la cárcel del condado con una fianza de 150 mil dólares por sospecha de posesión de una sustancia controlada para su venta y transporte o venta de una sustancia controlada.
