EL CENTRO — Elementos de la policia de Calexico arrestaron a una mujer por presunta agresión de un adulto mayor.
La policia informó que el incidente se registró en la cuadra marcada con los números 100 de Calle Tercera.
Al llegar, los oficiales contactaron a un hombre de 72 años que sufría una lesión en el pecho.
La víctima, un transeúnte local, dijo a los oficiales que había sido atacado por una mujer.
La mujer le había robado parte de su propiedad y lo pateó en el pecho.
La sospechosa fue ubicada cerca del lugar e identificada como Lisa Marie Fierro, de 30 años.
Fierro fue detenida por robo y abuso de ancianos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.