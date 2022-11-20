EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada la mañana de este sábado 19 de noviembre por presuntamente haber vandalizado una residencia.
El incidente fue reportado a las 10:51 de la mañana.
Las autoridades acudieron a un domicilio situado en el 1158 al sur de Calle Octava para ubicar a la sospechosa.
Posteriormente, los oficiales acudieron a otro domicilio ubicado en el 221 al poniente de Avenida Ross.
En ese lugar fue localizada quien fue identificada como Destiny Ramirez, de 20 años de edad.
La mujer fue detenida y trasladada a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial por vandalismo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.