EL CENTRO -- Un varón fue arrestado y enviado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial la noche de este jueves 16 de junio por presuntamente haber agredido a una persona.
Registros de la policía de El Centro indican que el incidente fue reportado a las 11:23 de la noche en un domicilio cuya dirección no fue revelada por las autoridades.
El sospechoso presuntamente habría agredido a otra persona en el lugar.
Un testigo de los acontecimientos señaló a la policía que en el lugar había armas de fuego.
La policía acudió al lugar donde arrestó al sospechoso, cuya identidad no fue dada a conocer.
En el lugar fueron incautadas dos armas de fuego y municiones.
