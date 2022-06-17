Today

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 99F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.