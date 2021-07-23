CALEXICO — Un criminal convicto fue arrestado el pasado 15 de julio en la Zona Centro de esta ciudad, en presunta posesión de un arma con reporte de robo en Las Vegas.
De acuerdo a la policía de la ciudad, el incidente ocurrió en la cuadra 100 de Avenida Paulin.
En dicho lugar fue detenido quien fue identificado como Mario Soto, de 36 años de edad.
El sospechoso llevaba un arma Smith & Wesson cargada en la cintura.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el arma contaba con reporte de robo en Las Vegas, Nevada.
Soto fue arrestado por ser criminal en posesión de un arma de fuego e internado en la Cárcel del Condado.
