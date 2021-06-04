EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue citado a comparecer ante las autoridades luego de haber sido descubierto con documentos falsificados de un vehículo, indican registros policiacos.
Las autoridades detuvieron a las 10:13 de la noche de este jueves a un individuo en Calle Octava y Avenida Broadway, a bordo de un Honda, color gris.
La policía cerró el paso vehicular a fin de detener al conductor, quien era acompañado por otra persona.
Las autoridades emitieron el citatorio contra el conductor, quien cuenta con 22 años de edad.
