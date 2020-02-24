Las últimas dos escuadras que permanecían con vida dentro del balompié varonil cayeron este fin de semana en sus respectivos encuentros.
Los Escoceses de Vincent perdieron 1-3 ante Mater Dei el pasado viernes.
Los fronterizos vieron así su último encuentro dentro de los cuartos de final de la División IV.
Vincent venía de derrotar 2-1 a Santa Fe Christian.
En este mismo sector, los Linces de Brawley cayeron 0-2 ante Francis Parker, también en cuartos de final.
Antes, vencieron 2-1 a la Academia Judía de San Diego.
Con estos marcadores cierra la temporada para todos los equipos de fútbol varonil.
