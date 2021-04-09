CALEXICO — Dos ciudadanos estadounidenses fueron arrestados en Garita Oeste en aparente posesión de 100 libras de metanfetamina.
David Salazar, Director de Puertos Fronterizos en el Valle Imperial, informó que la droga iba escondida dentro de un vehículo.
Sobre el caso no se reportaron mayores detalles.
