CALEXICO — Tres individuos fueron arrestados por agente de diversas corporaciones policiacas del Valle Imperial la noche del viernes en el exterior del Hotel Hollie's, ubicado sobre Avenida Imperial.
La Policía de Calexico informó que los sospechosos fueron detenidos por diversos delitos, luego de haber sido observados en actitud sospechosa en el exterior del hotel.
Los indivduos se encontrabnan en un vehciulo color negro en el estacionamiento oriente del hotel.
Las autoridades confiscaron un arma de fuego cargada, municiones, un artefacto para lanzar dardos, tres armas punzocortantes y varios gramos de droga.
