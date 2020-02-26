El equipo de las Vikingas de Holtville enfrentaron a Kearny en la semifinal del balompié femenil dentro de la División 5.
Las orientales cayeron por la mínima diferencia, con lo que se despiden del torneo de la Sección San Diego.
El de Holtville era la última escuadra con vida del Valle Imperial.
El sábado, las Vikingas visitaron a la preparatoria Tri-City Christian dentro de los cuartos de final del balompié femenil de la Sección San Diego.
Las orientales terminaron empatadas a un gol con sus rivales.
Sin embargo, en tanda de penales, las Vikingas salieron avantes 4-2.
