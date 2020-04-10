EL CENTRO — La Ciudad de Calexico es líder en el Valle Imperial en cuanto a casos de Coronavirus del 2019.
De acuerdo a reportes del Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado de Imperial, la fronteriza ciudad acapara una cuarta parte de los 79 casos reportados hasta este jueves.
En Calexico se han registrado un total de 20 casos positivos.
El segundo lugar es para Brawley con 15 casos. Luego se ubican Imperial con 13 y El Centro con 12.
En Heber se han registrado siete casos y en Thermal cinco. Este último poblado del Condado de Riverside ha sido incluido en el reporte del Valle Imperial.
Después vendrían Salton City y Holtville con dos casos.
Luego vienen Westmorland, Winterhaven y Calipatria con un caso cada una.
