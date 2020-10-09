MEXICALI -- El ex gobernador de Baja California Francisco Arturo Vega de la Madrid (Kiko Vega) se presentó hoy al mediodía ante la Fiscalía General del Estado atendiendo un citatorio de carácter judicial.
El ex mandatario, acompañado de un abogado se reservó el derecho de declarar, después de que se le hizo de su conocimiento la causa del citatorio.
A Vega de la Madrid se le imputan delitos relacionados con el desvío de recursos, peculado, entre otros, informó el Gobierno Estatal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.