IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley Colectivo celebró su gran reinauguración el 28 de julio.
El evento incluyó una ceremonia de inauguración en su nueva ubicación en el 221 al norte de Avenida Imperial en la ciudad de Imperial.
IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley Colectivo celebró su gran reinauguración el 28 de julio.
El evento incluyó una ceremonia de inauguración en su nueva ubicación en el 221 al norte de Avenida Imperial en la ciudad de Imperial.
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Generally sunny. High 108F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.