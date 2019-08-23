MEXICALI — El Club Águilas de Mexicali, a través de la Gerencia Deportiva, anunció de manera oficial una negociación de cambio con Venados de Mazatlán.
De acuerdo al club, el equipo ha cedido los derechos del lanzador zurdo Edgar Osuna, a cambio de la primera selección del Draft Nacional en el 2020.
“Águilas de Mexicali agradece la entrega y profesionalismo de Edgar Osuna, quien vistió los colores desde su llegada en la temporada 2012-2013, deseando éxito con su nueva organización”, indicó brevemente el equipo.
