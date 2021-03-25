EL CENTRO — Caltrans ha cancelado los cierres totales de la Carretera Interestatal 8 (I-8) en dirección este entre Forrester Road y la Ruta Estatal 86 (SR-86) o Calle Cuarta programados para la noche del miércoles y en sentido oeste programados para el jueves por la noche debido al pronóstico de vientos fuertes que pudieran afectar las actividades de las grúas de construcción.
También serán reprogramados los cierres nocturnos de la carretera previstos para el domingo 28 y miércoles 31 de marzo en el mismo segmento.
