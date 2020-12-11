LOS MOCHIS, Sinaloa -- El tercer encuentro de la serie entre Águilas de Mexicali y Cañeros de Los Mochis fue suspendido por una fuerte lluvia que azotó la región del Valle del Fuerte, situación que impidió el desarrollo del partido por los daños causados en el diamante del EIA.
Por consecuencia la serie entre estas dos escuadras quedará empatada a un triunfo por bando.
El vuelo Emplumado se traslada al Francisco Carranza Limón donde estarán enfrentando a Algodoneros de Guasave en tres encuentros programados del 11 al 13 de diciembre.
