CALEXICO — Un joven de Mexicali de 18 años de edad fue arrestado el viernes en Garita Oeste por delitos graves relacionados con el contrabando de drogas, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Rubén Vázquez Sánchez fue detenido a las 3 de la tarde por agentes de Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional y enviado a la cárcel del condado sin derecho a fianza bajo sospecha de importación ilegal de una sustancia controlada, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
