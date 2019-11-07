EL CENTRO — Un varón quien contaba con una orden de aprehensión por la cual se le había negado el derecho a fianza fue arrestado por elementos de la policía de El Centro.
La policía local dio a conocer a través de sus registros que el arresto se originó alrededor de las 11:30 de la mañana de este martes 5 de noviembre en un lugar no especificado.
Los oficiales detuvieron originalmente a dos individuos, uno de los cuales contaban con la orden de arresto.
El detenido fue enviado a la cárcel del Condado.
