EL CENTRO — Un varón quien era buscado por contar con dos ordenes de aprehensión por exposición indecente fue ubicado la mañana del lunes por la policía.
El sospechoso fue dejado en libertad y citado a comparecer ante las autoridades en fechas próximas.
La detención se dio a las 8:37 de la mañana en el 460 al poniente de Calle State.
El detenido fue identificado como Jacob Scott James, de 25 años de edad.
Al sospechoso se le impuso una fianza de 3 mil 250 dólares por ambos delitos.
