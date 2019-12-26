MEXICALI — Un individuo fue arrestado la noche de este miércoles 25 de diciembre por presuntamente haber intentado robar un domicilio, indican reportes policiacos.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el presunto ladrón fue identificado como Leonel Andrés “N”, de 22 años de edad.
El incidente con el cual se relaciona al sospechoso ocurrió a las 8:42 de la noche en un domicilio ubicado en el 2103 de la Calle Revolución en la Colonia Martha Welsh.
A la central de emergencias fue notificado un intento de robo domiciliario.
El presunto responsable rompió el vidrio de la ventana frontal del domicilio para ingresar al mismo.
Al llegar, los policías localizaron al individuo dentro del domicilio, por lo cual fue arrestado y trasladado a una instalación policiaca.
