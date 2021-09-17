EL CENTRO — Un cliente quien aparentemente se negó a portar un cubrebocas en una institución bancaria fue removido del lugar.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 4:12 de la tarde del jueves 16 de septiembre en la Union de Credito Sun Community ubicada sobre Avenida Broadway.
La parte denunciante dijo que el cliente se molesto debido a que se le pidió usar cubrebocas de forma apropiada mientras estaba en el lugar.
El cliente presuntamente tosio en el cuerpo de la parte quejosa.
El incidente ocurrió el pasado lunes, indicó la parte denunciante.
La institución decidió cancelar la cuenta del cliente debido al incidente.
A la parte denunciante se le pidió contactar a la policia en caso de que el cliente volviera al lugar.
