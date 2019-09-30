EL CENTRO — Autoridades locales reportaron un accidente vial en el cual el conductor de un vehículo impactó a otro automóvil para luego darse a la fuga.
El incidente se registró alrededor de las 8 de la mañana del viernes 27 de septiembre en Calle Sexta y Avenida Commercial, indican registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
El chofer de un Mini Cooper, color negro, presuntamente impactó a un Honda Civic, color azul, sobre la Calle Sexta, para luego darse a la fuga.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, Civic sufrió daños en la parte frontal.
