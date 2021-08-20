EL CENTRO — Una persona desconocida causó daños a una casa móvil instalada en un estacionamiento al sur de la ciudad.
El incidente fue denunciado a la policia minutos después de las 3 de la tarde de este jueves 19 de agosto en Avenida Wake.
La parte denunciante indicó que una ventana fue rota y también hubo otros daños dentro de la casa móvil que pertenece al Condado.
La parte quejosa dijo que del interior de la casa móvil no fue sustraído artículo alguno.
