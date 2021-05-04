EL CENTRO — Daños en el ventanal de la parte sur de una escuela de kung fu fueron reportados la noche de este lunes 3 de mayo.
De acuerdo a la denuncia presentada ante la policía local, el incidente fue reportado a las 10:41 de la noche en la escuela Shaolin Kung Fu Five Animals, ubicada en el 452 al poniente de Calle Main.
La parte denunciante dijo que la ventana frontal fue quebrada por una persona desconocida.
A pesar de contar con cámaras de seguridad, los aparatos no captaron a persona alguna.
El costo del daño asciende a 800 dólares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.