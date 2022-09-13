EL CENTRO — Una persona desconocida causó daños en un negocio ubicado frente a las Oficinas de la Ciudad de El Centro por 200 dólares.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 10 de la mañana de este lunes 12 de septiembre en Del Valle Insurance Solutions, ubicado en el 1265 al poniente de Calle State.
La parte afectada indicó a las autoridades que la ventana trasera del negocio fue quebrada por personas desconocidas.
El incidente ocurrió entre las 12 de mediodía del sábado 10 y las 9 de la mañana del lunes 12.
En el lugar no hay cámaras de seguridad, por lo cual no hubo imágenes captadas del incidente.
